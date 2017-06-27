Knowlton earns play therapy credential

Knowlton earns play therapy credential

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: The Countywide

Karen Knowlton, LPC, of Beeville, recently earned the prestigious Registered Play Therapist credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy , according to its CEO Kathryn Lebby. To become a registered play therapist, applicants must have earned a traditional master's or higher mental health degree from an institution of higher education, 150 clock hours of play therapy training, two years and 2,000 hours of clinical experience, 500 hours of supervised play therapy experience, and be licensed or certified by their state boards of practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa Casas 13 min Julie 7
Preciliano Martinez 29 min Curious 49
Odessa man 31 min LaVar Ball 5
Blue Tahoe 33 min LaVar Ball 13
Wedo G 35 min LaVar Ball 4
omg 1 hr El quete 6
Trial news 1 hr Money mike 9
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC