Judge Bridge tapped to head Beeville PD

The search is on for a municipal judge here after Robert Bridge last week informed City Manager Georgia Vines that he will resign effective Friday, June 30. Bridge, a retired Corpus Christi Police Department captain, will return to law enforcement as the chief of the Beeville Police Department. The Normanna resident also has resigned his elected position as the Bee County Precinct 2 justice of the peace.

