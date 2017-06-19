It's not a mirage
Forecasts indicate little chance of rain for more than a week and high temps nearing 100 every day. Oh joy! In fact, the weather report from the Texas A&M Agriculture Research Station already shows we're 11 inches behind our average through mid-June, and east of Beeville may have benefited from a few more recent spotty downpours than areas north, south or west of town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wonder smile
|13 min
|Nancy
|4
|The three stooges
|15 min
|Prayers
|6
|Selby
|19 min
|Lol
|7
|Christian Hernandez
|27 min
|Krissy
|2
|BPD/Lisa Cervantes
|38 min
|Lisa c
|22
|New restaurant
|49 min
|Mike
|23
|dentist
|55 min
|Tiffany
|4
|LaToya
|4 hr
|LOL
|31
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC