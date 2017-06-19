It's not a mirage

Forecasts indicate little chance of rain for more than a week and high temps nearing 100 every day. Oh joy! In fact, the weather report from the Texas A&M Agriculture Research Station already shows we're 11 inches behind our average through mid-June, and east of Beeville may have benefited from a few more recent spotty downpours than areas north, south or west of town.

