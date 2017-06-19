Garcia: Breaking bonds of realism
Justin Garcia offers pointers to young student Jeremiah Cassel during the summer art camp at the Beeville Art Museum Monday afternoon. This is one of two classes being held there this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Wilson
|45 min
|Jackie
|6
|Lonely
|48 min
|Betweenmeandyou
|6
|Tamra lol
|50 min
|MADD
|3
|lawyers in beeville.
|1 hr
|Yeah
|5
|The three stooges
|2 hr
|PrayerChangesThings
|7
|Does anyone know?
|2 hr
|Jim
|12
|just for the chics
|5 hr
|Employees
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC