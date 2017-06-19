Emergency management group moves from last meeting to live situation
Mike Willow, area emergency management coordinator, opened the May 10 Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting, informing those present that the last meeting ended up breaking into an actual drill a real life situation with the water boil order. He said that those who came for that meeting changed their hats for a command center.
