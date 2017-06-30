County approves $40K salary for elections administrator
County Judge Stephanie Moreno says that she has put the numbers in the budget and the $40,000 salary for an elections administrator is doable. The court approved this amount on June 12. Listen on right is commissioner Sammy Farias.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Catus Bar
|53 min
|Ronnie
|1
|Bloody days to come
|1 hr
|Seriously
|36
|Dominic Bonham
|1 hr
|Mean gene
|5
|charro mexican restaurant
|1 hr
|361south
|11
|So What's the Story...
|2 hr
|Nuff Said
|9
|Marissa Martinez
|2 hr
|Minerva23
|14
|Big Mistake
|2 hr
|Rick
|6
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC