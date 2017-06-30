County approves $40K salary for elect...

County approves $40K salary for elections administrator

County Judge Stephanie Moreno says that she has put the numbers in the budget and the $40,000 salary for an elections administrator is doable. The court approved this amount on June 12. Listen on right is commissioner Sammy Farias.

