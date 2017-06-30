College broadens policy on carrying c...

College broadens policy on carrying concealed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Countywide

Trustee Jeff Massengill listens as Kevin Behr, director of public safety at Coastal Bend College, explains their new policy concerning concealed carry. Massengill tried unsuccessfully to have the board add a provision in the policy that would have allowed students in dorm rooms to purchase safe to store their handguns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lorraine VS Melissa 4 min Enough 4
Brandon mack 35 min Mercedes Benavidez 3
Valerie rios 43 min Hellya648 1
Tiesha cantu 1 hr Mean gene 4
Amazing 1 hr So True 11
Who beat up rishelle cantu Trevino 2 hr Juju on dat beat 1
JessieM EricaY JohannaG 3 hr Timbo 14
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,106 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC