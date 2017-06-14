City hopes to be using Chase wells by...

City hopes to be using Chase wells by next summer

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Countywide

Former City Manager Jack Hamlett said he expects Beeville to acquire well water from the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex by next summer. Hamlett made the announcement last Thursday evening during a Bee Development Authority meeting at the City of Beeville's Event Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wreck on 181 27 min JimJones 17
Johnny Cru 49 min Crystal meth 5
New restaurant 53 min Sweets 32
Jeanetta Gomez 57 min Joey big forehea... 6
Glory Munoz 59 min Texas 1
just for the chics 1 hr just asking 1
LaToya 1 hr sammie 34
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC