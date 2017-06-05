Cisneros names winners in Bee 'N Idol...

Cisneros names winners in Bee 'N Idol singing contest

Blayne Huston sings a country song to put herself in the final mix during the Armed Forces Day Bee 'N Idol singing contest in downtown Beeville last Saturday, May 20. She is only 15. Kayja Perales, 16, performs during the Bee 'N Idol singing contest. She sang three tunes in the competition to win third place.

