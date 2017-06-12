Christus Spohn Hospital welcomes new president
Rucker joins Christus Spohn as an accomplished, strategic leader whose proven skills in operations, quality initiatives and patient experience will enhance the Christus Spohn Beeville Hospital operations. She currently serves as the regional director of business development for Christus Santa Rosa, San Antonio, where she is charged with building physician relationships and growing services lines in a highly competitive market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jul Rivas
|8 min
|Money mike
|4
|Ana Loya
|10 min
|passedyou
|1
|Christopher Thomas
|41 min
|Kurt rambis
|3
|Beer Barn
|15 hr
|Hubie Brown
|20
|UFO in Beeville last night
|16 hr
|Phil mickelson
|32
|Kourtney McGarry Sloss
|Thu
|Phil mickelson
|2
|Friends only
|Wed
|Roberr
|12
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC