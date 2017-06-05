Challenging, yet rewarding' says new ...

Challenging, yet rewarding' says new postmaster

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Countywide

It's been a good eight months since the Kenedy Post Office has been under the direction of a new postmaster. That's right: 41-year-old Alfredo Cortez Jr., a native of Kenedy, was promoted to the position of postmaster in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marcus's posada 13 min Posada trash 7
Yolanda lobo Rodriguez 55 min Bitch 1
Beer Barn 1 hr supplier 6
Poor Chele 1 hr Smh 4
Michelle Estrada (May '16) 1 hr fuckyou 13
Ryan so happy now 2 hr citizen 4
just want 2 know (Aug '10) 2 hr Ted 3
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC