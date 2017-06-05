Boots & BBQ returns to mansion

Boots & BBQ returns to mansion

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Countywide

"The proceeds are going to the continued maintenance of the Berclair Mansion," said Norma Chamrad, member of the Beeville Art Association that maintains home. The event begins at 6 p.m. that Thursday with the meal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert Turner 1 min Swee 9
Ben (child support) Castro 8 min Micheal moustakas 4
Just be real 11 min Micheal moustakas 5
The old Stanley grocery store 13 min Micheal moustakas 15
Valerie Vasquez and Abolengo 41 min Liberty 3
That Houston girl 43 min Micheal moustakas 4
JESSICA GARZA and ARTY GARZA 50 min Money mike 7
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,836 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC