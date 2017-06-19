Board approves funds to build cosmeto...

Board approves funds to build cosmetology classrooms, expand welding program at JHS

It didn't take much convincing for Beeville school trustees to agree to write that $700,000 check to expand the welding program and create a cosmetology program at the high school. "It is a design that will meet all the rules and regulations that we need to meet," said Erasmo Rodriguez, deputy superintendent.

