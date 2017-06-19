Board approves funds to build cosmetology classrooms, expand welding program at JHS
It didn't take much convincing for Beeville school trustees to agree to write that $700,000 check to expand the welding program and create a cosmetology program at the high school. "It is a design that will meet all the rules and regulations that we need to meet," said Erasmo Rodriguez, deputy superintendent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelynn Urban
|23 min
|Breathless
|4
|Who is this tino???
|37 min
|The truth
|17
|New restaurant
|39 min
|Manager
|15
|Lil Vic (May '16)
|57 min
|Emiliano zapata
|135
|veronica cortez & eric cunning
|1 hr
|Emiliano zapata
|5
|Lanette Howie from K-BOBS
|1 hr
|Emiliano zapata
|2
|Michelle Menchaca
|1 hr
|Txguy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC