Beeville triple murder charges to be dropped Read Story Kiii Staff
The decision comes four days after the third suspect in this case, Presciliano Martinez, was accquited by a Bee County jury. All three men were arrested back in October 2015, one month after they allegedly burst into a house across from Coastal Bend College on Charco Road early in the morning and opened fire.
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ab chamberlain
|15 min
|Why lie
|1
|Benita Manchas Garcia
|49 min
|Wowie
|2
|Preciliano Martinez
|54 min
|Juga
|66
|Ashly Marie
|1 hr
|Uknowwho361
|1
|Tristen Perez
|2 hr
|Snapchat friend
|2
|Butch looking women
|3 hr
|Smfh
|1
|Bobby Martinez aka"BLACK"
|3 hr
|Mark
|6
