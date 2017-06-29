Beeville triple murder charges to be ...

Beeville triple murder charges to be dropped Read Story Kiii Staff

The decision comes four days after the third suspect in this case, Presciliano Martinez, was accquited by a Bee County jury. All three men were arrested back in October 2015, one month after they allegedly burst into a house across from Coastal Bend College on Charco Road early in the morning and opened fire.

