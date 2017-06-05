Bee-Pic wins first places at Gulf Coast Press
This was one of two photos that won a first place in the news category of the recent Gulf Coast Press Convention contest. This was taken last year during a candlelight vigil paying tribute to James Salinas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christina
|10 min
|M J B
|1
|Parents turned dope fiends
|18 min
|Money mike
|15
|Josh maisel
|37 min
|Thetruth
|9
|Beeville diner closed
|1 hr
|Ava
|11
|Ramon and lynn
|1 hr
|Smfh
|1
|Valerie g
|2 hr
|Thetruth
|1
|Broke lmbo
|3 hr
|help
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC