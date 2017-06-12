Barris, Mendez to wed June 17
Mr. and Mrs. Ben Barris of Beeville are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Abigail Barris of Beeville, to Daniel Felipe Mendez of Bogota, Colombia. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Victor and Joanne Barris of Beeville and Howard A. Hestand Jr. of Sherman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's the new B.I.S.D. Maintenance Supervisor
|16 min
|RGomez
|10
|JESSICA GARZA and ARTY GARZA
|23 min
|Lol
|1
|Triple Homicide
|46 min
|Lisa
|2
|Chilis in Beeville
|1 hr
|Danny Ainge
|4
|New chief
|3 hr
|Lol
|15
|Does any1 happen to kno????
|6 hr
|Yo Daddy
|7
|Press martinez
|7 hr
|citizen
|16
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC