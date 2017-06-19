34th annual Cattlemen's RoundUp coming to Beeville
The 34th annual South Texas Cattlemen's RoundUp will be held at noon at the Beeville Livestock Commission, 2218 Highway 59 East, this Friday, June 23. 4-H members from Bee, Goliad, Karnes and Refugio counties and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are participating to raise funds for Driscoll Children's Hospital. Sponsored by Lyssy & Eckel Feeds, the Cattlemen's RoundUps are grass-roots fundraisers held throughout Driscoll's 31-county service area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the dad?
|1 min
|True
|6
|Love mama and papa
|14 min
|unknown
|8
|still looking for a female friend
|17 min
|unknown
|2
|Latino English Baptist Church
|1 hr
|John
|1
|Is it True?
|1 hr
|JosieCervantes
|1
|Alexis Martinez
|3 hr
|Petty
|2
|Does anyone know?
|4 hr
|Jim
|20
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC