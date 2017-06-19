34th annual Cattlemen's RoundUp comin...

34th annual Cattlemen's RoundUp coming to Beeville

The 34th annual South Texas Cattlemen's RoundUp will be held at noon at the Beeville Livestock Commission, 2218 Highway 59 East, this Friday, June 23. 4-H members from Bee, Goliad, Karnes and Refugio counties and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are participating to raise funds for Driscoll Children's Hospital. Sponsored by Lyssy & Eckel Feeds, the Cattlemen's RoundUps are grass-roots fundraisers held throughout Driscoll's 31-county service area.

