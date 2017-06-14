14-year-old charged with capital murd...

14-year-old charged with capital murder, 2 others arrested in

Three suspects were arrested this week in a drug deal gone wrong that left one man dead at a San Marcos laundromat, according to a news release. Police arrested Kyle Sample , 19, of Three Rivers, and a 14-year-old Tuesday and charged them with capital murder, officials announced in a news release.

