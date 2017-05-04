Weekend water boil: More nuisance than threat
This is the site of all the commotion on Saturday night when a busted water pipe caused Mathis Public Works officials to issue a water boil notice. City Manager Mike Barerra stated that residents were never in any danger and that the notice was a precautionary measure set up by TCEQ regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Avila
|11 min
|Jenny
|3
|ram garza sr!!!!!!!
|21 min
|Melissa
|6
|Lupe fine as s woman
|43 min
|Miquelon
|1
|Ashley and Dominic
|2 hr
|Being REAL
|6
|Dolores Perales
|2 hr
|Paula
|1
|Regina Regina Regina
|3 hr
|Haha
|4
|Ok where is it?
|4 hr
|Janice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC