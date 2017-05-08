Venezuelan takes roundabout journey t...

Venezuelan takes roundabout journey to South Texas, CBC

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Countywide

Ezequiel Vierma and Soraya Vivas explain to the columnist during a visit at the Beeville Diner how they came to Beeville. Ezequiel Vierma and Soraya Vivas explain to the columnist during a visit at the Beeville Diner how they came to Beeville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fight over marijuana pipe leads to stabbing 2 min Scissor Time 2
Garza Ram 6 min BeckyGaona 15
New Owners 25 min Karma 7
Jimmy Lee 51 min Geez 10
Apology 1 hr Sven 6
Best vet clinic in town? 1 hr animal 9
michelle Avila 1 hr wothless 6
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,893,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC