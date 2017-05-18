Turnout surprises animal shelter staf...

Turnout surprises animal shelter staff for free spaying and neutering clinic

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Countywide

A family walks back to the car after dropping off a pet at the Beeville Animal Shelter on Cook Road Tuesday morning. Senior Animal Control Officer Lupe Vasquez said his department got a grant to pay for bringing The Cattery, a spaying and neutering, mobile service, to town for the first time to provide free spaying and neutering of pets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AC JOnes Softball Score 8 min T Fan 1
Police situation 1 hr Swiffer Duster 3
Selling porn 1 hr wweeeeeee 18
Graduation hmd 2 hr I know 2
Derrick Robinson 3 hr Shaolin Monk 5
jakie myers 6 hr Ice age 10
LeeAnn Bethke 6 hr Ice age 2
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,156,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC