Super: Early college could transform Three Rivers ISD

Three Rivers' early college high school - a partnership between the Three Rivers Independent School District and Texas A&M University-San Antonio - begins at the start of the 2017-18 school year. Among the Three Rivers students who have expressed an interest in being part of the program are Isis Macias, Alexis Zuniga, Kendra Garcia,Erynn Studlar, Adrian Manzano, Jermes Young, Brandon Silva, Logan Sbabo, Joshua Moya, Lexia Moya, Selena Lopez and Rebecca Darling.

