Skidmore-Tynan student caught in middle as high school leaves Coastal Bend College program
Kiera Metz explains how her dream of graduating from Coastal Bend College almost vanished when her high school partnered with Del Mar College this year for dual credit. Kiera Metz explains how her dream of graduating from Coastal Bend College almost vanished when her high school partnered with Del Mar College this year for dual credit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Delete Tammy?
|4 min
|Wtf
|2
|Sugar baby
|10 min
|It puts the lotion
|3
|Why don't Hillbillies ever try reverse cowgirl?
|1 hr
|refugio tx
|7
|Dora Barrera
|1 hr
|I know
|7
|Felipe Vasquez
|1 hr
|Lol
|4
|Sabrina Johnson / skidmore
|1 hr
|James
|2
|UFO in Beeville last night
|3 hr
|Lisa
|22
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC