Skidmore-Tynan becomes district of innovation

Skidmore-Tynan has joined the ranks of other school districts in this area receiving the designation as a district of innovation. This designation gives the administrators flexibility with some of the state regulations that can hinder them as they build school calendars, hire teachers and improve their districts.

