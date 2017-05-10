Skidmore-Tynan becomes district of innovation
Skidmore-Tynan has joined the ranks of other school districts in this area receiving the designation as a district of innovation. This designation gives the administrators flexibility with some of the state regulations that can hinder them as they build school calendars, hire teachers and improve their districts.
