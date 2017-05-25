Shoplifting spree ends abruptly for women
Detective Sgt. Greg Baron said police officers became aware of Kelly Pearish, 37, of Poth and Flora Gutierrez, 33, of Beeville on Friday, May 5. Employees at Cato Fashions, at 412 E. FM 351, called officers to the business at 1:30 p.m., saying there were suspicious persons at the store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dora Barrera
|32 min
|Neighbor
|8
|Lorraine Garza
|34 min
|Hippo hunter
|2
|Flo
|45 min
|Get real
|6
|700 Newhall Emma, Julie n Miranda need $
|2 hr
|Bad Newa
|1
|700 Newhall need $ for drugs
|3 hr
|Bad Newa
|1
|Missing Bee Teen Rosie
|3 hr
|Smh
|10
|Hippo hunter
|5 hr
|Money mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC