Shoplifting spree ends abruptly for w...

Shoplifting spree ends abruptly for women

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: The Countywide

Detective Sgt. Greg Baron said police officers became aware of Kelly Pearish, 37, of Poth and Flora Gutierrez, 33, of Beeville on Friday, May 5. Employees at Cato Fashions, at 412 E. FM 351, called officers to the business at 1:30 p.m., saying there were suspicious persons at the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dora Barrera 32 min Neighbor 8
Lorraine Garza 34 min Hippo hunter 2
Flo 45 min Get real 6
700 Newhall Emma, Julie n Miranda need $ 2 hr Bad Newa 1
700 Newhall need $ for drugs 3 hr Bad Newa 1
Missing Bee Teen Rosie 3 hr Smh 10
Hippo hunter 5 hr Money mike 1
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,852 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC