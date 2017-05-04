Sad & senseless
One student was reported dead and three others taken to the hospital after a stabbing attack on the Austin campus near Gregory Gym. UT police officers located and subdued a man, later identified as a 21-year-old student, with a "large, bowie-style hunting knife."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FNJs
|21 min
|Frank
|13
|Women losing kids to cps
|21 min
|Mandi
|5
|Murdering Christians and Muslims
|21 min
|Luka Brazzi
|5
|Metro pcs
|36 min
|Gold
|24
|Boob jobs gone bad
|43 min
|How much
|10
|Julie Rivas
|56 min
|Heather
|3
|Illegals are gonna have it really bad now lmao !!
|57 min
|Golden
|26
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC