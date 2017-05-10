Roadway honors teen killed in wreck

Roadway honors teen killed in wreck

Terri Arredondo received county approval to have her road named in memory of her daughter, Leslie, shown here, who was killed in a wreck in 2008. Private Road 3007 will now be known as Leslie Lane as it is now a county roadway.

