Rangers investigate death of man in deputy's custody
Texas Rangers are looking into the death of a 27-year-old man who was in the custody of the Bee County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. According to Sheriff Alden Southmayd, deputies had been sent to the MHMR clinic in Beeville at 4:57 p.m. after the man, a patient, had become uncooperative.
