Rangers investigate death of man in d...

Rangers investigate death of man in deputy's custody

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: The Countywide

Texas Rangers are looking into the death of a 27-year-old man who was in the custody of the Bee County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. According to Sheriff Alden Southmayd, deputies had been sent to the MHMR clinic in Beeville at 4:57 p.m. after the man, a patient, had become uncooperative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why delete fatty Rosemary 5 min Mark 1
How long until impeachment bets 15 min Ya Sabes 22
Amy Rodriguez and Johnny keller 1 hr Friend 3
Who be fighting at $ general 1 hr Shane o Mac 9
Veronica cortez 2 hr Lmfao 1
Beer 30 guy identified ??? 2 hr Ann Jones Smith E... 4
She's so gross 3 hr Willie mays 2
Dead body on Archer St 11 hr Myhhmm 31
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,100,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC