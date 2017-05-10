Pickup stolen locally ends up in high...

Pickup stolen locally ends up in high speed chase, shooting in San Antonio

Confirmation came this week that the theft of a pickup truck in Beeville led to a high-speed chase and shooting in San Antonio Sunday. According to news accounts in the Alamo City, a Texas Department of Public Safety highway patrolman tried to stop a black pickup on U.S. Highway 281, just south of Loop 410 that morning.

