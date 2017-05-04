Not all agree with first responders carrying concealed when on duty
A proposal to allow first responders, other than deputies, state troopers and city police officers to carry concealed handguns is receiving mixed reviews in Bee County. A recent article datelined Austin reported that the Texas Senate has endorsed the concept proposed by Chris McAllister, a Houston firefighter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bounced Check from Merida
|3 min
|1carsalesman
|8
|Amy Hernandez from skidmore
|7 min
|Hahah
|1
|wambam
|19 min
|whambam
|5
|Boob jobs gone bad
|39 min
|Too funny
|4
|Olivia and Martin Galan
|1 hr
|SrcretShop
|14
|FNJs
|1 hr
|Billy gram
|4
|Metro pcs
|1 hr
|Internet Troll
|23
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC