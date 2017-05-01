Neglect leads to $30K bill to inspect...

Neglect leads to $30K bill to inspect, repair water system parts

The Beeville Water Supply District board of directors voted last Thursday to set aside $30,000 from its construction fund to pay for repairs to eight valves in the district's system. Shaffer said valves in eight locations between the raw water intake structure and storage tanks in the system and at storage tanks in town are overflowing because of valve problems.

