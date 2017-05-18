Midnight stops lead to daytime drug raid

Special Weapons and Tactics Team officers from the Bee County Sheriff's Office watch a home at 808 W. Youst St. Tuesday afternoon as investigators with the Beeville Police Department go through the residence right after a drug raid just after 3 p.m. Beeville Police Department detectives took what they believe were stolen items that had been exchanged for drugs at 808 W. Youst Tuesday afternoon after raiding the residence with the help of SWAT officers with the Bee County Sheriff's Office. Investigators discovered what they believe to be methamphetamine and prescription drugs in the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.