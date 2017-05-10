Kenedy hires new city secretary
Kenedy council members recently agreed to hire 31-year old Amanda Marie Hines as its new city secretary. She will begin May 15. "I was born and raised in Kenedy," Hines said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abolengos
|13 min
|Local
|1
|Bad mom's celebrating mothers day
|16 min
|Stephen A
|2
|Puro San Antos
|51 min
|Barfly
|1
|smoking Joe
|1 hr
|Smokey
|6
|Jessica Collins
|4 hr
|Pray
|11
|Apology
|4 hr
|Oh My
|46
|Mechas
|4 hr
|well played sir
|16
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC