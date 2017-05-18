Hall family honored for Three Rivers Rialto Historical Landmark designation

Pictured from left, Michelle, Sarah, Monte, Raymond, Louise and Kamryn Hall stand beneath the Recorded Texas Historical Landmark medallion and plaque attached to the Three Rivers Rialto Theater in Live Oak County. The unveiling of the Rialto Theater's RTHL designation was held April 29. Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff is pictured with Robert "Bob" McVey, chief of staff for State Rep. Ryan Guillen, at the unveiling of the Recorded Texas Historical Landmark medallion at the Rialto Theater in Three Rivers.

