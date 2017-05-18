Hall family honored for Three Rivers Rialto Historical Landmark designation
Pictured from left, Michelle, Sarah, Monte, Raymond, Louise and Kamryn Hall stand beneath the Recorded Texas Historical Landmark medallion and plaque attached to the Three Rivers Rialto Theater in Live Oak County. The unveiling of the Rialto Theater's RTHL designation was held April 29. Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff is pictured with Robert "Bob" McVey, chief of staff for State Rep. Ryan Guillen, at the unveiling of the Recorded Texas Historical Landmark medallion at the Rialto Theater in Three Rivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lynesa camareno
|11 min
|Rose
|4
|AC JOnes Softball Score
|1 hr
|MARY
|5
|I let him go. Worst regret of my LIFE! (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|finally free
|35
|bkl people are stupid lazy
|3 hr
|Big lou
|3
|Selling porn
|10 hr
|wweeeeeee
|19
|Emma Barazza Theif
|12 hr
|Wth
|8
|Spurs game# Channel#direct tv?
|13 hr
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC