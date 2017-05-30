Grand jurors return indictments on dr...

Grand jurors return indictments on drug suspects

Friday May 26

The Bee County Grand Jury returned two-count, first degree felony indictments on three defendants on drug charges when they met earlier this month. Valerie Ann Vargas of Victoria was named as the defendant on charges of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, one to four grams, with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 4-400 grams.

