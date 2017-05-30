Foam swords and battling hordes

Foam swords and battling hordes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Countywide

Participants engage in a little light sparring with foam swords while others gear up. Weapon construction in Amtgard is governed by a strict set of safety rules, and all weapons are inspected before they're allowed on the field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becky Lopez works at prison dk which one 2 min JoshLaw 5
Frank Cano 8 min Blast em 10
Garza West 11 min psych dept 1
Odessa man arrested 18 min Friend 4
Latoya 48 min Justice 12
Dominic jobert 5 hr I spy with my lit... 13
Nina arredondo 7 hr Theodore Ortiz 28
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,778 • Total comments across all topics: 281,512,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC