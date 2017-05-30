Foam swords and battling hordes
Participants engage in a little light sparring with foam swords while others gear up. Weapon construction in Amtgard is governed by a strict set of safety rules, and all weapons are inspected before they're allowed on the field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky Lopez works at prison dk which one
|2 min
|JoshLaw
|5
|Frank Cano
|8 min
|Blast em
|10
|Garza West
|11 min
|psych dept
|1
|Odessa man arrested
|18 min
|Friend
|4
|Latoya
|48 min
|Justice
|12
|Dominic jobert
|5 hr
|I spy with my lit...
|13
|Nina arredondo
|7 hr
|Theodore Ortiz
|28
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC