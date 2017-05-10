Fight over marijuana pipe leads to stabbing
Officers with the Beeville Police Department were still trying to find a suspect Monday afternoon after a man was stabbed in an incident that morning. The first victim was stabbed a couple of times after he and another man argued at a local tavern Saturday night.
#1 Tuesday
The bee co paper put Leo Arrita as the suspect in the stabbing but not the victim... so was this Trino Salazar???
#3 Yesterday
Yes Still act like kids just like highschool
