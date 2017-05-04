District gets early college designation
The school district here has reached a milestone in its continued efforts to create a "college-going culture." Late last month, the Three Rivers Independent School District was approved for an early college partnership with Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wambam
|8 min
|comical
|12
|FNJs
|26 min
|Carpet Cleaner
|33
|theif
|31 min
|Hooked On Phonics
|7
|Women losing kids to cps
|33 min
|Trill lee
|11
|cheating couple
|37 min
|Trill leer
|4
|Black Widow
|1 hr
|Mr Ed
|1
|Teresa
|1 hr
|Not really
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC