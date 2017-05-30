Damage reported across the Coastal Bend

Damage reported across the Coastal Bend

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Pictures from KRIS 6 NEWS viewers are coming into our newsroom of damage caused by a severe thunderstorm. The storm rolled across the Coastal Bend Tuesday evening around 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becky Lopez works at prison dk which one 29 min Willie mays 2
Brianna PUENTE 30 min Willie mays 3
Graduation parties with food stamps 30 min Willie mays 7
Latoya 3 hr Old friend 10
Credence Vet Clinic 8 hr Chignon 8
Luis flores 10 hr gone here 5
Nina arredondo 10 hr righthere 23
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,484,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC