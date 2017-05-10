Crime Stoppers logos now featured on ...

Crime Stoppers logos now featured on county vehicles

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Countywide

Judy Ranalli, with Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers, speaks to commissioners last week requesting that stickers be placed on all county vehicles to help promote the program. The request was granted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fight over marijuana pipe leads to stabbing 2 min Roland Of Gilead 4
Kimberly Salinas 15 min South Texas gunsl... 11
Lila Ann Garcia (Oct '14) 16 min South Texas gunsl... 29
Robert Moreno (cop) 16 min War Hero 11
Bussinesses who hire only illegas 17 min South Texas gunsl... 4
Emma Barazza, daughter and Julie Villarreal 23 min South Texas gunsl... 4
Mechas 1 hr A bitch 13
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,980,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC