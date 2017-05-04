Council supports funding repairs to Boys & Girls Club, swimming pool
Mayor David Carabajal pointed out that the city will be spending money for the first time in 30 years to improve the Beeville Boys and Girls Club facilities on West Corpus Christi Street. Here, he signs a resolution supporting the sale of $1.3 million in sales tax revenue bonds to finance improvements on the facility and on the Bernardo Sandoval Sr. Municipal Swimming Pool.
