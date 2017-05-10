Correctional officers who gave 'ultimate sacrifice' honored 4 minutes ago
Commander of the color guard Alfredo Salinas, of the Garza East Unit in Beeville, orders the color guard to retire colors at the end of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's memorial service for fallen correctional officers. CUERO - Nora Perez held a sheet of paper with a short but important list of names.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jaclyn Lacy
|5 min
|Lol
|2
|Alma from skidmore
|10 min
|Xdg
|12
|Abel Herrera & Rita Galvan
|17 min
|Maria Pena
|2
|Victoria
|21 min
|Kathy
|3
|Apology
|26 min
|Please
|20
|Ok where is it?
|28 min
|Det
|8
|That starving horse
|32 min
|vavosos
|11
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC