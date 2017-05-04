Community Chorus to present spring concerts May 6 & 12

The Beeville Community Chorus members will conclude their 42nd concert year by presenting a concert at the Presidio La Bahia chapel in Goliad at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Dr. James Lee is the artistic director, Jeff Brewer the assistant director and Cheryl Roberts the accompanist. The concert will be free and open to the public and it is free parking at the Presidio.

