Community Chorus to present spring concerts May 6 & 12
The Beeville Community Chorus members will conclude their 42nd concert year by presenting a concert at the Presidio La Bahia chapel in Goliad at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Dr. James Lee is the artistic director, Jeff Brewer the assistant director and Cheryl Roberts the accompanist. The concert will be free and open to the public and it is free parking at the Presidio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regina Regina Regina
|13 min
|Karma
|3
|Veronica Garcia
|14 min
|Hawt
|2
|Teresa
|1 hr
|FYI
|3
|Jac-lyn Lacey
|1 hr
|Juan
|3
|Amy Hernandez from skidmore
|1 hr
|Wahoo McDaniel
|3
|Black Widow
|1 hr
|Wahoo McDaniel
|3
|Who robbed the cradle
|1 hr
|Wahoo McDaniel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC