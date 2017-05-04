Community Chorus to present spring co...

Community Chorus to present spring concerts May 6 & 12

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Countywide

The Beeville Community Chorus members will conclude their 42nd concert year by presenting a concert at the Presidio La Bahia chapel in Goliad at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Dr. James Lee is the artistic director, Jeff Brewer the assistant director and Cheryl Roberts the accompanist. The concert will be free and open to the public and it is free parking at the Presidio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Regina Regina Regina 13 min Karma 3
Veronica Garcia 14 min Hawt 2
Teresa 1 hr FYI 3
Jac-lyn Lacey 1 hr Juan 3
Amy Hernandez from skidmore 1 hr Wahoo McDaniel 3
Black Widow 1 hr Wahoo McDaniel 3
Who robbed the cradle 1 hr Wahoo McDaniel 4
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,584 • Total comments across all topics: 280,839,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC