Commencement ceremonies set for May 10 at Coastal Bend College

Coastal Bend College will conduct two graduation ceremonies for 2017 graduates on Wednesday, May 10. The ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the CBC Beeville's Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center , which is located at 3800 Charco Road. The morning commencement ceremony will take place at 10 and will include graduates from the following programs: Associate of Science, Cosmetology, Dental Hygiene, Drafting & Design, Early Development and Education, Forensic Science, Law Enforcement/Criminal Justice and Oil and Gas Technology.

