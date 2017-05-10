City changes golf course fees to enco...

City changes golf course fees to encourage senior citizens to play more on weekdays

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Countywide

The golf course is quiet on Tuesdays as the pro shop is closed this day of the week. This is a time, though, for maintenance employees to get needed work done when golfers aren't teeing off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best vet clinic in town? 11 min Chupacabra 13
Coyotes going down 32 min Big Baby Davis 7
Vehicle inspection on Sundays? 33 min Big Baby Davis 5
Hurt but not dead 35 min Big Baby Davis 6
Who was it? 37 min Big Baby Davis 7
Faith Hernandez 1 hr Debbie 1
Bee county college 1 hr Big Baby Davis 5
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC