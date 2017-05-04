Citgo donates trauma kits to Bee Coun...

Citgo donates trauma kits to Bee County Sheriff's Office

David Cave, far right, delivered 15 trauma kits to the Bee County Sheriff's Office earlier this week. Those on hand to accept the kits were, from left, Deputy Ryan TreviA o, Sheriff Alden Southmayd, Bee County Judge Stephanie Moreno and Cave, who is the head of security for the Citgo Petroleum Corp. Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd holds one of the 15 new trauma kits donated to the department by the Citgo Petroleum Corp. Each of the department's patrol cars will carry one of the kits.

