BVFD's chicken BBQ set for May 7

Sunday, May 7, is only a couple of weeks away so families need to start planning to have a barbecued chicken dinner right after church that day. The Beeville Volunteer Fire Department will sell $7 plates that will include a half a barbecued chicken with all the trimmings at the C.M. "Smitty" Smith Central Fire Station in the 100 block of West Cleveland Street.

