BDA board supports denial of permit to build waste dump near Choke Canyon
Bee Development Authority board members voted last Thursday evening to support legislation in Austin opposing the development of a waste disposal site on the watershed for Choke Canyon Reservoir. BDA Executive Director Joe B. Montez said he knew of no opposition to the legislation proposed in both the Texas House and Texas Senate.
