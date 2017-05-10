Authorities investigate death of deta...

Authorities investigate death of detained man

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Bee County deputies were called to the Coastal Plains MHMR clinic in Beeville Wednesday evening, to a report of a 27-year-old man who was being uncooperative. Deputies discovered that the man had recently been committed to a mental health facility, and was resisting attempts to be transported by EMS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
William lamburt & clarrisa 8 min William lambert 2
Mechas 10 min Joe 9
Mari martinez 2nd hand rehand site 13 min silly 9
Who was it? 27 min Carlos 6
Amberstone Apartments 32 min Megan 3
Desserey moya 39 min Ifkdurbitch 1
Apology 1 hr Okay 40
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,134 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC