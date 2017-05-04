Arrest Report

Arrest Report

Wednesday

Eric E. Ramos, 37, of Leander, was arrested April 13, on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury . Bond was set at $5,000, and he was released April 14. Eloy Garza, 38, of George West, was arrested April 13, on charges of assault causing bodily injury and resisting arrest, search or transport.

